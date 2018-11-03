OvaScience (OVAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.66

OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 3100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OvaScience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get OvaScience alerts:

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OvaScience stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OvaScience Inc (NASDAQ:OVAS) by 217.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.33% of OvaScience worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OvaScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVAS)

OvaScience, Inc, a fertility company, discovers, develops, and commercializes fertility treatment options for women and families struggling with infertility worldwide. Its patented technology is based on the discovery about the existence of egg precursor (EggPC) cells to transform the treatment landscape for women's fertility.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.