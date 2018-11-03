Oshkosh (OSK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

OSK traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 1,833,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,095. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

