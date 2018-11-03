Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Position Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,079,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 665,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 474,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.