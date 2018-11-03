Organto Foods (OGO) Trading 15.4% Higher

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 118,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 139,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

