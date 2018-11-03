O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $318.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.00.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.23. 936,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,976. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $206.54 and a 12-month high of $351.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total value of $132,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $798,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,688.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,561 shares of company stock worth $23,302,853 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, North American Management Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

