Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Centurylink by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Centurylink by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Hanson downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In other news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.