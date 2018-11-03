Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.30 Million Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

SRE opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

