Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Stake in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 76.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $65.86 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. TheStreet upgraded Welltower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 target price on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Welltower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

