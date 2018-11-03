ORBCOMM (ORBC) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.07. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 930,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,103,112.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $12,674,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 138.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after buying an additional 969,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 726,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after buying an additional 615,232 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 191.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.