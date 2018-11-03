Oppenheimer Reiterates “$66.00” Price Target for Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) has been assigned a $66.00 target price by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.92% from the company’s previous close.

WYND has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

WYND stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $33,323.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

