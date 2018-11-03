Oppenheimer Reiterates “$15.00” Price Target for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) received a $15.00 price target from stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Boushy acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,139 shares in the company, valued at $459,083.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Holdren acquired 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 316,808 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 525,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 129,918 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,977,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 1,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

