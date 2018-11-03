Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 205,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $122,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,826.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

