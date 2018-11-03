Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,635,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 627,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 287,774 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 138,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

