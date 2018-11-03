Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,552 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Hallett sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $9,316,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $615,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,354 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.01 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. ValuEngine lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Gabelli lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

