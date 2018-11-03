Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,119,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 63,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Amphenol news, VP William J. Doherty sold 19,200 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $1,815,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,069 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

