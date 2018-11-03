Opera (OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 903,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 290,049 shares.The stock last traded at $7.05 and had previously closed at $6.60.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opera stock. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new position in shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Opera comprises about 1.1% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sloane Robinson LLP owned 0.16% of Opera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

