OneMain (OMF) Trading 8.2% Higher on Strong Earnings

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.87. 1,409,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 610,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $88,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,644 shares in the company, valued at $270,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 69,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 22.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 80,330 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $3,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.70.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

