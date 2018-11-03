Oncobiologics (ONS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of ONS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747. Oncobiologics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Oncobiologics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha.

