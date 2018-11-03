ON Semiconductor Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 405,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $165,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

