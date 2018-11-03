OMV (OMVJF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of OMVJF stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. OMV has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.35.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. OMV had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OMV will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

