Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.77 Million

Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to post sales of $220.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.54 million to $222.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $219.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $872.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $887.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $891.95 million, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $917.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. MED initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

