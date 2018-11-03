OFS Capital (OFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) released its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million.

Shares of OFS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,030. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Several research firms have commented on OFS. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the third quarter worth $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

