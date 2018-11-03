Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $6.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 415,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,020. The firm has a market cap of $641.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 82.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,100 shares of company stock worth $50,630 and have sold 346,138 shares worth $1,739,094. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20,588.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 922,579 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,699,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 669,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 443,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 281,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,171,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 208,008 shares during the period. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

