Nyancoin (NYAN) Price Tops $0.0004

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Nyancoin has traded up 75.3% against the dollar. One Nyancoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $123,496.00 and $0.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00027508 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000396 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Nyancoin

Nyancoin (NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info . Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

