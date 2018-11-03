NVR, Inc. (NVR) Director Melquiades R. Martinez Acquires 60 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Melquiades R. Martinez bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,359.50 per share, with a total value of $141,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NVR stock traded down $92.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,258.34. The company had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,896. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,040.71 and a 1-year high of $3,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). NVR had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $38.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 target price (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,104.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $493,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 43.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NVR by 113.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of NVR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

