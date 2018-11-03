Nuvista Energy (NUVSF) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) in a report issued on Friday morning.
Shares of NUVSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.50.
Nuvista Energy Company Profile
