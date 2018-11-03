Nuvista Energy (NUVSF) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of NUVSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

