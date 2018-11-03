nUSD Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,593.00 (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, nUSD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. nUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $38,593.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00015657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00148997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00250526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.53 or 0.09779003 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

nUSD Profile

nUSD’s total supply is 1,499,612 tokens. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . nUSD’s official website is havven.io

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

