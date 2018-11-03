NOW (DNOW) Trading 12.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.42. 2,231,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,351,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.80 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.06.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

