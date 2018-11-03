Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.83 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI opened at $24.57 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $629.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.