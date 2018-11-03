Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Welbilt stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Welbilt had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

