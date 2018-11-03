Northern Trust Corp Has $16.64 Million Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Kearny Financial worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 57,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

In related news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.55. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

