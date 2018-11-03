Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Restaurant Brands International worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.9% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

NYSE:QSR opened at $54.81 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

