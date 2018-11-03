Northern Trust Corp Acquires 6,618 Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of NutriSystem worth $17,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,413,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 112,682.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 366,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,340,000 after purchasing an additional 274,721 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,026,000.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NTRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NutriSystem stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. NutriSystem Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NutriSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

NutriSystem declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.