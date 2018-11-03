Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NHYDY. ValuEngine raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

