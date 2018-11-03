NoLimitCoin Price Tops $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $15,054.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007757 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,223,707 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

