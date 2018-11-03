Noble Energy (NBL) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has been assigned a $46.00 price target by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBL. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Noble Energy to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.34. 9,492,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,922,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $278,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,905 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

