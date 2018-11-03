NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 17,488 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 44.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in State Street by 15.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in State Street by 23.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in State Street by 15.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.07.

In related news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,226.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

