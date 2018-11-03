NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 37,131 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,145,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 75,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 72,557 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 953,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after buying an additional 168,023 shares during the period.

VOYA stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

