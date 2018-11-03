NMI (NMIH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Compass Point

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut NMI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.39.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 207,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter. NMI had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 27.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 81,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,741,085.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,658,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 83,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $1,849,180.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,295,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,398,000 after acquiring an additional 717,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 78,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 123.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 469,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.