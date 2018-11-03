Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $322,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 68,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $69.19 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

