Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,531,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $72.82 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.99.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

