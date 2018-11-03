Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (KEY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 207,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 168,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $129,971.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,164 shares in the company, valued at $497,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $988,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.