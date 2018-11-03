Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Stock

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of BERY opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

