Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 70,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 53,942 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 185,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $26.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $24.55 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.