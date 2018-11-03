Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $193,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $96.54 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,346 shares of company stock worth $7,508,977 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.