NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (NTDOY) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for NINTENDO Ltd/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

NTDOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NINTENDO Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.13. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

NINTENDO Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. NINTENDO Ltd/ADR had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after buying an additional 448,516 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NINTENDO Ltd/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NINTENDO Ltd/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in NINTENDO Ltd/ADR by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About NINTENDO Ltd/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

