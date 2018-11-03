NEX Group PLC (NXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 708 ($9.25).

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NEX Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NXG stock opened at GBX 1,129 ($14.75) on Friday. NEX Group has a one year low of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 690.25 ($9.02).

NEX Group plc delivers pricing, analytics, index, and regulatory reporting solutions to various clients worldwide. The company operates through NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, and NEX Group and other segments. Its pricing and analytics services provide various products in foreign exchange (FX), such as EBS Ticker and EBS Rates real-time feeds, EBS non-deliverable forwards, and Premium FX Feed, a proprietary direct feed of live and streaming prices derived from a selected range of sources, as well as FX Currency Options TFS-ICAP; BrokerTec European Repo and RepoPX data services in money markets; fixed income data services through various electronic platforms; and CFETS-NEX, which offers real-time, end-of-day, and historical market data from onshore China interdealer brokers.

