Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Insider Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 1,250 Shares

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $39,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $38,162.50.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $32.42. 5,260,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,223. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.22. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $37.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

