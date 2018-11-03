New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 29943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $117.76 million during the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 201.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.40.

About New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

