New England Research & Management Inc. Has $930,000 Position in Boeing Co (BA)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TNB Financial boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

NYSE BA opened at $357.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $259.56 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

